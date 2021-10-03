Public health leadership
Dr. Michael Collins has served our community for 28 years with expertise and professionalism. In the midst of the worst pandemic in the history of this country, he has put forth a program to save countless lives in northern Michigan based on science, not politics.
Now county officials have fired him for what appear to be political reasons. Perhaps they can redeem themselves by choosing a successor who is at least as intelligent, dedicated and nonpartisan as Dr. Collins.
David B. Martin, M.D.
Retired infectious disease consultant
Traverse City