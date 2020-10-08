Serious question of judgment
I was alarmed and dismayed to see Amy Coney Barrett, candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court justice, demonstrating a lack in parenting judgment during the Oct. 3 White House reception.
Her children were exposed to COVID-19 positive individuals during the private reception indoors and the public presentation outdoors. None of her children wore a mask or were kept 6 feet from the “adults” in the room or Rose Garden.
Her youngest son has Down Syndrome, making it even more important he is protected from upper respiratory infections. Barrett’s misjudgment does not bode well for us citizens should she be confirmed.
Cathie Martin
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.