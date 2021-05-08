Bringing jobs to northern Michigan
After ignoring climate warnings for over 30 years, we now need to attain zero net carbon emissions by 2050. We are emitting 51 billion tons of carbon emissions each year. Every year that we emit more emissions, we are contributing to higher global temperatures. It's like filling a bath tub: no matter how little we add to the tub, it still fills up.
How do we proceed? Last year we saw a huge drop in economic activity, which reduced carbon emissions by only 5 percent. This means simply driving or flying less will not be enough, nor will it be sufficient to insulate our homes and businesses.
In the past it took decades to make the transition from one source of energy to another. The transition to renewables will be hard since fossil fuels are so cheap. The path forward is to make fossil fuels more expensive, since their price does not reflect the damage they cause. They contribute to climate change, air pollution and environmental degradation when they are extracted and burned.
Please call your representative to support Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act H.R. 2307, which creates jobs, pays dividends to households and prevents premature deaths from carbon emissions.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey