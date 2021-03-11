Government matters
After a thick cloud descended on L.A. residents in 1942 causing eyes to sting and years later smog crippled London, air pollution became a major public concern in the United States. In 1962, the American Clean Air Act was enacted and various poisonous gases have dropped on average by 70 percent.
Our government has developed smart energy policies. In 1910, only 12 percent of Americans had electric power in their homes. By 1950, more than 90 percent did, thanks to the efforts like federal funding for dams, creation of federal agencies to regulate energy and massive government project to bring electricity to rural areas.
Now it’s time for the government take action on greenhouse gas emissions. Let us start with putting a price on carbon emissions and return the fees collected to households. This will not only reduce emissions but create jobs by producing renewable energy. In addition, this will reduce premature deaths by promoting clean energy.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey