Good news possible
Good news is at hand since we now have vaccines that is more than 90 percent effective is protecting one from the virus. We have similar good news with our struggles with climate change, our technology has driven down the cost of renewable energy which has bend our projected curve from 4.1 degrees centigrade to 3.6 degrees.
We can move quickly to end the pandemic by getting our vaccine to everyone. Likewise, we can utilize our market economy to incentivize individuals to move away from fossil fuels and use renewables that not only reduces premature deaths, but creates jobs, lowers transportation and utility costs and reduces income inequality. So, listen to those who have taken the vaccination and noticed how they are doing and listen to the economists who say that most efficient and simple way to get rid of fossil fuel pollution is to charge the producers a fee for polluting our environment and return that fee back to the public.
So, write your representatives to support putting a fee on fossil fuel pollution.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey