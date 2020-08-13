Little separates our democracy from authoritarianism
Why does President Donald Trump stand up for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the expense of our national intelligence agency? Why has he overlooked the cover-up of the murder/dismemberment of a columnist who worked for an American newspaper by Saudi Arabian agents? Why has North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un enjoyed support from Trump?
Given these proclivities, it's no wonder this administration exhibits key features of autocratic leadership. With little regard for human life, Trump separated children from parents at the Mexican border, called for states to reopen contrary to his medical experts resulting in a surge of cases overwhelming many hospitals and told schools to reopen without plans for safety. Chaos and death ensued.
The other key feature of autocratic rule is the focus on pleasing the leader to make him appear always right and all powerful. When anyone disagrees with an authoritarian leader, they are attacked as disrespectful and often labeled as traitors or enemies. Power demands respect and confers the right to speak and not be challenged, even by your own party.
The institutions designed to protect democracy — newspapers and media — are branded as enemies. The judiciary protects Trump, and Congress’ ability to oversee the administration is weakening. Only the courts and our elections are between democracy and authoritarianism.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.