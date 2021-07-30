Within our grasp
Even without a nationwide approach to decarbonize our energy sector, renewables in the last 10 years have decreased their cost by 70 percent for wind power and 80 percent for solar panels. This significant cost reduction has led to widespread use of clean energy, which has reduced the projected global temperature to 3.6 degrees C by 2100.
Even better news, studies has indicated that current renewables and existing technology on a massive scale could meet 80 percent of the global needs for energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. This would be accomplished through increased energy efficiency, electrification of all energy sectors, and decarbonization of the grid through a mix of generations sources, including residential roof top solar and solar plants, onshore and off shore wind farms, wave energy, geothermal energy and hydroelectric and total energy.
The best news we have a solution all we need is the political will to enact Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act H.R. 2307 increases the cost of burning fossil fuels and returns fees collected to households. This Act not only avoids significant increases in global temperature by keeping fossil fuels in the ground but creates jobs and distributes dividends to every household.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey