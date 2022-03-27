A special interest dream
The filibuster is being used even when the majority voters of the minority party are is in favor of a particular bill. Such a situation is undemocratic because the elected officials are there to serve the voters who elected them. The present situation has resulted in nearly all legislation being blocked, including legislation supported by vast majority of Americans.
The lack of popular legislation leads to situation that what government essentially does is to serve special interests and ignore the interests of their constituents. So, who can the voter vote for? One party does not focus on legislation to assist the middle class and the other party is unable to pass legislation that they campaigned for? This can also lead to an alternative form of government as democracy appears unworkable for those who feel ignored by the system.
Let’s revise the filibuster so it can only be used to protect minority interests, but not when the legislation has vast public support. This revision of the filibuster will make democracy work since government will be serving the will of its voters regardless of party affiliation. This will put meaning to the term democracy for all.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey
