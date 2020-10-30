TCAPS needs Ballenger
It's such a pleasure to talk to someone who so clearly identifies our school district's needs without political undertones, agenda or distortions. Josey Ballenger's dedication to our community and our children is evident in the long hours she has put in to reach out to parents, teachers, school officials and community members. Her approach to addressing Traverse City Area Public Schools' challenges is focused, straightforward and just makes sense.
Vote for Josey Ballenger for the TCAPS Board of Education early or on Nov. 3. We need people looking out for our kids with the passion and stamina that Josey displays.
Ben Marshall
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.