Slavery's legacy
After the Civil War, the plantation owners had a political concern. A real concern for the elite whites was not only that freed slaves could vote in high numbers but they could unite with poor whites to significantly change the nature of Southern politics. Whites in the South sought to protect their political dominance by depriving blacks of the right to vote by poll taxes, literacy tests and grandfather clauses.
The Republican Party is currently taking advantage of slavery’s legacy by fomenting racism in southern white voters against African Americans. This is done by suggesting that others are getting more than their fair share at your expense. Such resentments lead poor whites to vote against their self-interests including expanding health care in their state. Besides race baiting, some southern states are engaging in voter suppression.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey
