The tragedy of the 'Big Lie' is the consequences
Many of us wonder how could people believe the "Big Lie” without question.
As Adolf Hitler (1925) intuitively knew, if a lie is so colossal and repeated over and over, it becomes believable simply because people think that no one would have the guts to distort the truth so blatantly.
To insulate the “Big Lie” from being exposed, Donald Trump told his supporters to reject the evidence of what they hear or read because such sources are the “enemies of the people," an expression that originated with Stalin.
So, whatever the truth about the origins of lying in humans, there is little doubt that its use has not enhanced survival. Rather, it has put survival constantly at risk, given the consequences that it brings about (i.e., Nazism and Communism).
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.