Oblinger, Warner for NMC board
I endorse these Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees candidates:
1) Laura Oblinger – NMC alumnus and former executive director of the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce who leads in the Campaign for NMC.
2) Ken Warner – NMC International Affairs Forum board member with more than four decades in academic administration and public policy.
Laura and Ken are passionate for the mission of our college, which they demonstrate through their leadership and volunteering.
With a new president, revitalized campus infrastructure and a role in our community’s social and economic growth, we need trustees who will chart our college’s future. You cannot go wrong supporting Laura Oblinger and Ken Warner.
Bill Marsh, Jr.
Traverse City
