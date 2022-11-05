Morris serves her constituents well
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Penny Morris has served her county constituents well. I have observed her on the Community Mental Health Board working to increase the provision of services to those who are most vulnerable. As a liaison to the Department of Human Services Board, she has supported initiatives that support children and their families and has supported services to those who reside at the Pavilions Medical Care Facility.
Penny has worked across the aisle to clearly understand all sides of an issue. Vote for fiscal responsibility; vote for Penny Morris.
Mary Marois
Traverse City
