Response to Shultz
Jim Shultz, I thought you were making some relevant points in your March 20 column about Dr. Seuss, until you proved you were not well informed about his books. Yertle the turtle was on the bottom of the pile of turtles, while the king of the turtles demanded more and more turtles climb up on poor Yertle to improve his view. Yertle burps and shakes the throne of the king who then lands in the mud.
In 1972 I worked in the ink and paint department at DePatie-Freleng in California. I'm proud to say that I worked on the TV version of "The Lorax" and met Theodore Geisel. He was a progressive environmentalist and so good at heart, that I believe that heart would be broken today if he knew he was considered a racist due to cartoons he drew in the 1950s. The point is, his reputation as a loving, creative author is now besmirched forever. His entire lexicon should be published, and if someone is offended, then they shouldn't buy it.
Thank you for listening.
Kathleen Marks
Traverse City