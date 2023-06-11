Wishing peace is sentiment worthy of those we honor
Thank you to the Veterans for Peace. It was an honor to stand with other proud Americans on May 29 to salute those who had volunteered, served and died for freedom.
The veterans organized a memorial so that we could all demonstrate our gratitude and commemorate them.
After a young trumpeter sounded "Taps," it took longer than 10 minutes to read aloud the 261 names of Michiganders who had perished in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
All of them — each family, friend and loved one — should know that we, their hometowns and communities, are proud of them all. We will not forget their sacrifices.
One of the speakers made note that rather than wishing each other a reflexive "happy Memorial Day weekend," we ought to rethink that. Instead, maybe we should wish each other a "peaceful holiday."
I think that those we've lost to war would be OK with that sentiment.
Catherine Markes
Traverse City
