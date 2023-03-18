Thanks to Damoose for his service
My focus has always been flying. My heart and mind rest in the sky.
As a student at Northwestern Michigan College enrolled in their aviation program, it makes it much easier to keep my heart and mind in the sky, knowing I have a representative in Lansing working for me.
No politics, taking no sides, just focusing on what's best for our community is exactly what state Sen. John Damoose promised to do — and that's what he's doing.
The nearly $4 million to NMC's aviation program is crucial to maintaining, growing and exceeding flight safety standards, recruitment efforts and investment into an industry ripe with economic opportunities.
Thank you, Sen. Damoose, for helping the state to invest in my future.
Justin Marcum
Traverse City
