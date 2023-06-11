Congressional actions show leadership, save taxpayer money
Congressman Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, just helped us to avoid more financial hardship.
As a true leader should, he voted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which rolls back $10 billion in IRS funding that President Biden had OK'd for his army of bureaucrats.
What’s more, for the first time in more than a decade, our government’s unnecessary spending for next year will shrink to a level lower than last year’s.
Unlike what's being spun by Democrats, this decrease only impacts discretionary spending where taxpayers are often forced to foot the bill for left-wing backed programs. It doesn’t reduce funding for our veterans, military, Social Security or Medicare.
On the contrary, the welfare programs that many Americans need remain fully funded while our national security also gets a boost. Instead of never-ending reckless spending sprees at the expense of the middle class, the government will now be beholden to the people and forced to prioritize our financial health over their ludicrous pocket-lining initiatives.
To reel in the unchecked spending, Rep. Bergman also supported the common-sense reforms to programs like SNAP and TANF to save our bottom lines and help get able-bodied Americans back to work.
Thank you, Congressman Bergman, for your leadership.
Justin Marcum
Traverse City
