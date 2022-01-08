The responsible thing
On Monday, Jan. 3, public school children went back to school, devoid of masks. Vulnerable to COVID in all its variations and against many medical experts' advice — despite new statistics citing large numbers of children in hospitals countrywide, our own hospital system overburdened by COVID patients and doctors and nurses facing increasing fatigue and fallout — our Traverse City Area Public Schools board made the irresponsible decision to eliminate the mask mandate. This at a time when we're seeing a dramatic increase of deaths in our area.
It is time to rethink their decision and reinstate the mask mandate — if only temporarily. It is the responsible thing to do.
Nancy Jones Mann
Former TCAPS board member
Traverse City