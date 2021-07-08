Distasteful depiction
On Friday, June 18 your newspaper’s editorial cartoon crossed the line, becoming not opinion but rabid insult — as you depicted our President Joe Biden in his underwear. I don’t have a problem with your disagreeing with President Biden’s policies, his statements or even pointing out his so-called gaffes, but with this cartoon, you have insulted not only the president of the United States of America but America and its citizens. The cartoon is beyond the pale, demeaning and tasteless.
At a time when the United States so desperately needs to heal from the last few years of hatred, untruths and violence, this cartoon fans the flames of frenzied hatred. The Record-Eagle hit the bottom on June 18 and needs to apologize for its distasteful depiction of our president.
Nancy Mann
Traverse City