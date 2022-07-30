As previous township supervisor, I know many farm families who benefited from the Purchase of Development Rights (PDR).
Besides allowing some to afford to continue farming, some bought land to grow the number of acres they could farm. Others are looking at a PDR to help them with their estate planning so the farm can remain in the family who want to continue farming.
I urge Peninsula Township residents to vote "Yes" on Aug. 2 to renew the Purchase of Development Rights millage proposal.
Rob Manigold
Old Mission
