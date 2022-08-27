Bergman needs to be sent home
Republicans signed Bob Lorinser’s petition to be put on the primary ballot as the Democratic candidate for Congress in Michigan’s First District. I know this because I circulated petitions. Some grabbed the petition out of my hands to sign. They signed out of their disgust with U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, for his vote against certifying Michigan’s electoral votes and against investigating the events of Jan. 6. One Republican friend called Bergman a traitor.
Democracy matters. Integrity and decency matter, too. Republicans: Maybe you won’t vote for Lorinser, but don’t vote for Bergman. Send him home.
Patti Mallon
Garfield Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.