Selfish decision
The recent decision by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, in a 5-2 vote, to give themselves a pay raise during the worst pandemic in 100 years is appalling.
The fallout of COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on this community and their constituents, the full effects of which are likely still months away from being realized. Out of work families struggling to put food on the table. Local restaurants and small business owners fighting for what little assistance is available to keep their doors open.
Yet, these five individuals thought they deserved a raise while so many around them struggle to make ends meet. During this season of giving, you gave to yourselves.
Shame on you all.
Jeff Malkiewicz
Traverse City