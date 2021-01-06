Defend the Constitution
Rep. Jack Bergman should be ashamed to object to presidential electors on Jan. 6 in support of a president who swore to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."
The president did just the opposite with his phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State where he blatantly tried to overturn the votes of millions through intimidation — acting like an organized crime boss. Didn’t Bergman just swear an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, on Sunday?
Marty Makinen
Boyne City