Bergman blocks solutions
Rep. Jack Bergman opposes solving real problems in our Up North communities. In his press release of Oct. 21, he shows that he wants to block the Build Back Better legislation that supports child care, makes college more affordable, extends and improves health care, fixes aging infrastructure and addresses threats from climate change — all essential to maintaining and improving life Up North.
The supply chain problems he raises to block these solutions for us is temporary and largely the result of the COVID crisis prolonged by behaviors Berman has promoted. In a few months the supply tangle will be resolved by the actions of the free market (that Bergman supposedly believes in) — and will do so faster if more of us are vaccinated and take preventive steps such as indoor masking.
Bergman slows COVID progress by promoting personal choice (see his support for Karl Bohnak) as more important that being a responsible citizen (Bergman never promotes responsibility and instead mocks it). A responsible citizen contributes to community wellbeing by being vaccinated, masking and distancing. Bergman does not want to solve our problems and seems to want to prolong the health and economic consequences of COVID for political gain.
Marty Makinen
Boyne City