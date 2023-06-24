Legislature should pass National Popular Vote
Our system for electing the president of the U.S. is flawed.
It is the only election in which the person who gets the most votes may not win. This has happened twice in the last six elections. Your vote may be worthless to your favored candidate if they don't win the state.
There is a solution: the National Popular Vote Compact whereby a compact of states agree to pledge their electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most votes nationally.
A number of states have already signed on to fix to the flaw. There is a movement to join the National Popular Vote Compact in Michigan.
Ask your legislators to pass SB126, SB 295, HB4156 and HB 4440 – and make your vote count.
Jed Maker
Beulah
