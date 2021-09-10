City gambling on appeal
I would like to see FishPass — a change of park use — on the November ballot.
I would like to see risk of flooding below the dam mitigated. The City let the Aug. 10 deadline pass without putting a proposal forward. The threat of dam failure cited by the City may well be overblown, a scare tactic. The City hasn't done anything further to prevent it.
I believe that all dangers could have been alleviated by following best practices. The City ignored an inspection for years.
To mitigate flood risk, I recommend that the City, with the DNR, lower the level of the Boardman Lake by 8-10 inches by gently releasing water through the dam. Roughly 8-9 feet are held back by the dam.
A heavy week of rain, with 4 inches within one day is likely. Our rainy season is from March to October, peaking on July 31.
Unfortunately, the City “only” wants to gamble on a receiving a favorable appeal. The Court of Appeals cases may take 18 months.
The court did not allow the City to add a recent dam inspection to the court record. The appeal must be on the existing record — not the record after the decision to appeal.
Tom Mair
Traverse City