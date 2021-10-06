Directing stigma is the problem
Regarding the article published on page 1A of the Sept. 23 Record-Eagle titled “Coming out of the shadows: Disc jockey gives voice to mental illness struggles”:
“... to eliminate the stigma of mental illness, which is what kept Coates from talking about his own illness for so many years.”
At some point in our lives we are taught to repeat those who say "there is" a stigma to mental illnesses, contributing our voices to that prejudice. Your article explains some of the affects of us so doing.
Keep this in mind as you write: It is not "the stigma" that is the issue; it is those of us taught or teaching ourselves to direct it.
Harold A. Maio
Retired mental health editor
Fort Myers, FL