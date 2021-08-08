Teach facts and truth
We should not be having a big to-do in this country about Critical Race Theory (CRT) because CRT has never been taught in public schools anyway. Instead we need to step back, take a deep breath and talk about the general how of teaching U.S. history.
This discussion should cover the way history is taught in grade school, high school and in college. It needs to be taught so that what students learn are the facts and truth — not just the good things or a slanted view.
Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it, so the whole picture needs to be taken in. Yes, our country has a lot to answer for in terms of how various cultural, religious and ethnic groups were, and in many cases still are, treated. The list is way too long to put here and goes back to our founding and before.
We can learn that there were real heroes in our past, but students should be allowed to learn that there were great wrongs done too. Only then can we truly come to grips with who we were, where we are and what we can become as a democratic, egalitarian nation.
Stewart MacLeod
Traverse City