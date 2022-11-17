There's a call waiting – do you hear it?
A call is coming in that too many Americans are not picking up on.
The call is coming in from the founders of our country and its Constitution, for which men pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor. They want their country back — their attempt at a free and democratic Republic.
What they set up was not perfect, as Ben Franklin said before they all signed the Constitution. He said it was the best we were going to get then and, luckily, it has been changeable enough to fix what may have been wrong then.
But, with the partisan rhetoric on both sides, especially that of conspiracy theorists, I don’t think we can have a democracy in a Republic much longer.
We all need to stop believing all the slanted stuff from social media and partisan TV; open our eyes to the facts in plain sight before us; and work for a beneficial future for this country.
We started by using common sense when casting our ballots!
Stewart MacLeod
Traverse City
