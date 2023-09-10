Evidence is overwhelming; will Americans wake up?
Innocent until proven guilty. True, this is the law of our country, but what if the evidence is overwhelming? I’m thinking about two things we are facing: climate change and Trump’s guilt.
There is so much video, audio, expert and social media evidence of both. Why does anyone deny either?
Many scientists tell us manmade climate change is real and doing bad things on top of the horrific affects we see daily: In Maui, in Canada, in Europe and in Antarctica — to name just a few. (The list is too long to note here.)
Many legal experts and scholars, including conservative ones, are saying that, based on the 14th Amendment, Trump can’t even run for or serve as president. This is on top of all the video, audio and social media evidence that is out there.
As Americans, we need to wake up because we are losing our world – and could lose our democracy in a republic.
Please keep this in mind as you cast your ballots in 2024.
Stewart MacLeod
Traverse City
