Don't follow party lines
Don’t vote just for a party in 2020’s election — whether national, state or local. Rather vote for who can do the best job in whatever office they are running for. I’ve not registered for a party since I started voting in the 1970s; I just weigh the merits of each candidate to do what is needed. Party allegiance means less than qualifications for the job.
Get informed about the candidates, think hard about what your vote will mean and think about the effect of your vote for the long-term benefit — not short-term idealism. When you vote, you are part of a hiring committee, so ask yourself whether the person you are hiring is the best one running to do that job.
Stewart MacLeod
Traverse City
Commented
