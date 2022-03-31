Prerequisite to hold office
To become a member of the U.S. Congress now all that is needed is to win a majority of votes. From what I see and hear in the news today, perhaps a test of one's knowledge of the meaning of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, including all its Amendments, is necessary — and not knowledge based on "originalism" or "textualism.”
This country needs those in Congress who will work within the true limits and intent of our founding documents for the continuance and betterment of our democracy and not just for partisan or religious goals, neither of which are in either document. Because if they do not, our founding fathers — who sacrificed their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor — will continue to roll over in their graves and crypts.
This knowledge is clearly needed. The difficulty is that there is no such requirement in the Constitution. The chances of such a common sense requirement being added is virtually nil. Still, the parties could require it of candidates in order to win their support. If only one party required it, the other party might feel pressure to go along and ultimately the voters might come to require it.
Stewart MacLeod
Traverse City
