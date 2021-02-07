Commissioner Clous and his rifle
Amid all of the controversy about the recent display of a rifle during a Grand Traverse County board virtual meeting, what has been lost is that if nothing else both Commissioners Ron Clous and Rob Hentschel displayed extremely poor judgement.
As a result, the question becomes: Do you want that caliber of person representing and governing your county? Just a small amount of common sense should tell rational people that Clous’ action was out of line. And equally disturbing is the fact that, to date, neither person has apologized for the actions taken during that meeting.
Chuck MacKinnon
Cedar