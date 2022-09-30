Ms. Charen should check the facts
Mona Charen’s column on the Sept. 27 Opinion page appears to stretch some ideas: Namely, people seeking political asylum, by international law, must do so at the U.S. Embassy in the first country that they reach while escaping their home country.
Additionally, Ms. Charen fails to emphasize the fact that we, the U.S., have sufficient laws to control immigration. Unfortunately, these laws are not, and have not, been adhered to for years. Thus, the large influx of illegal immigrants.
Further, Ms. Charen clearly states that the very large number of people entering our country illegally are not a burden. Think about that statement for a moment – particularly in the healthcare area and public school sector.
All of these unexpected “guests” are clearly a burden, not only to the workers in those areas, but to the taxpayers. We do, in fact, welcome immigrants to the U.S., but legal immigrants. We must close the border and control the influx.
Ms. Charen references Canada’s immigration. If you do some checking, you’ll find that Canada has much stricter immigration laws in effect than we do here in the U.S. – and are extremely selective about who enters.
Chuck MacKinnon
Cedar
