Changes would ensure election integrity
An article in the Record-Eagle on March 22 stated various state legislatures are attempting to “restrict ballot access.” I beg to differ with that conclusion made by the author. In fact, the U.S. Constitution in Amendment XV articles 1 and 2 states that “The right of citizens of the U.S. to vote shall not be denied or abridges by the U.S. or by any state.”
The state legislatures that currently act on voter or ballot security and integrity are simply attempting to assure that citizens are those who are voting. With many actions that have occurred during recent elections, it certainly appears that the possibility of non-citizens voting is real.
Voting in person with photo ID after registering to vote allowing time for vetting, allows election officials to validate the voter in a more secure and accurate way than mail-in voting on a wide scale. Absentee voting with sufficient reason should continue to be part of the process. Additionally, a “voting period of a few days” as opposed to “Election Day” will provide citizens sufficient time to cast their ballots.
Voting is a right and privilege that citizens should exercise with responsibility. Making it too easy, as it appears that House Resolution 1 may do, tends to lessen the responsibility and importance factor.
Chuck MacKinnon
Cedar