Time for a new sheriff
I watched the League of Women Voters' forum highlighting candidates for Grand Traverse County Sheriff, Tom Bensley and Greg Hall.
The incumbent, Bensley, spent most time defending the way things have been handled over the past several years. Hall had obviously done his homework and presented several innovative changes he would like to enact to include area agencies in law enforcement and to improve the situation at the jail.
As a member of the ACLU's Smart Justice Campaign and someone who has closely followed the results of the Governor's Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, I strongly endorse Greg Hall. It's time for a change.
Keli MacIntosh
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.