Ballenger is a collaborator
As members of Crystal Mountain’s leadership team, we understand firsthand that leadership affects an organization’s ability to create value, and we believe that a high-caliber public school system is important for regional economic growth and our quality of life.
Electing Josey Ballenger to the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education will help our region flourish. Josey is a valued member of the Michigan Legacy Art Park board due, in large part, to her ability to analyze and solve complex problems objectively and clearly, and she is a collaborator who understands that teamwork and partnership can only thrive in an environment of civility.
Chris and Jim MacInnes
Thompsonville
