Ironman will provide needed boost
Competing in and completing an Ironman triathlon is to accomplish one of the greatest challenges of the human body, mind and spirit. Hosting it will be even better. We are thrilled to support Frankfort and all of Benzie County in its efforts to host the Ironman Michigan 70.3 on Sept. 12, 2021.
Holding such a prestigious and globally known event in Benzie County becomes a fantastic and lasting highlight for the entire area, its businesses and our fellow residents on a national scale and will further showcase our communities as safe and fun tourism, recreation and sporting destinations year round. The event will also help provide a much-needed economic boost for the area at a time when businesses like ours need it the most and have an impact on our hotels, restaurants and the nonprofit groups who will help work and fundraise the event.
Benzie County is recognized for many wonderful things, but hosting Ironman will allow us to expand our attraction to more visitors and superlative athletes and provide our local residents and emerging talent with another world-class event to participate in.
As we embrace the Ironman spirit, we should all be proud of partnering with the organization, a globally recognized and renowned brand, as another feather in our caps.
Chris MacInnes, president
Jim MacInnes, chief executive officer
Crystal Mountain
Thompsonville