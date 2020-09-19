Warner for NMC board
I serve on the International Affairs Forum board with Ken Warner and endorse him for Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees. Ken is pleasant, professional, intelligent, articulate and succinct, with good ideas for organizational matters. He would be a valuable asset to any board, especially NMC's.
Ken has 45 years of academic and administrative experience, serving on the teaching and research faculty at the University of Michigan and in administration as a department chair and dean of the School of Public Health, where he worked with graduate students, faculty and staff and managed a $115 million annual budget. These excellent credentials will help NMC excel.
Vote for Ken Warner.
Eleanor Lynn
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.