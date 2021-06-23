Get vaccinated
The Center for Disease Control has issued the guideline that fully vaccinated people can “Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing ... ." After 600,000 American deaths, we rejoice that vaccines have short-circuited the pandemic in America.
However, there is still work to be done. In Michigan, our full vaccination rate is about 46 percent. As we all return to indoor venues, from churches to stores and businesses, I urge you look around to see if 6 out of 10 of your fellow Michiganders are masked. If not, the probability is high that non-vaccinated (potential COVID spreaders) are around you.
Although vaccinated, I still wear a mask because one of my family members, like millions of other Americans, is immune compromised. Remember that the vaccine is only half the story. Despite getting the vaccine, some Americans cannot produce protective antibodies. Those undergoing cancer treatments, etc. can only be protected from COVID-19 by their friends and neighbors’ willingness to get vaccinated or wear masks until the virus is extinguished from the population. If you are blessed with an immune system, then use it — get vaccinated.
Brad Lyman
Traverse City