How sad?
I found Carole Underwood’s letter offensive in so many ways, but the Record-Eagle’s 200-word limit does not allow room to rebut all her falsehoods.
Rather than her title "How long?" how about "How sad?"
How sad that people believe that Democrats will not serve our nation, when in fact, it is the party of Trump that has left behind all sense of what is right and fair and good. How sad that the Republicans in the legislature would rather kowtow to this man then acknowledge his racism.
How sad that the Fox News viewers refuse to check facts and are willing to swallow the lies that Trump spews.
How sad that Republicans don’t want a country with reasonable gun laws, health care and women having control over their own bodies.
Trump is a man who takes credit for things he has not done, and no responsibility for the things he has done.
How very, very sad that people think that if a person hugs and salutes the flag he loves the country. How long will people continue to ignore the fact that Trump is not working for you or our country — only for himself?
Rick Luther
Ellsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.