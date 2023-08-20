How to check it out
In the Aug. 6 Record-Eagle, an individual claimed that the paper was covering up Joe Biden’s claim that he had cured cancer. Perhaps this individual should check out his bogus claim on snopes.com.
Dave Lund
Traverse City
