Ramblings expose fragility
Recently, after coming home from camping with two dozen friends who greatly value racial harmony, my wife got our mail. Among the items in the mailbox was a forever stamped postcard from someone unwilling to reveal their actual name but rather pretended to be a soon-to-be released prisoner in Marquette who was going to come to my home when neighbors were gone and lurk in my woods, until “the coast is clear” etc.
The threat was made because of a letter to the editor I sent about a month ago in support of the Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees' effort to develop a policy for the inclusion of teaching accurate Black history. I had referenced the excellent book "White Fragility" and this seemed to be the stimulus for the rant. It is interesting to discover that this kind of harassment, either via the mail or email, is punishable by five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
What this person actually conveyed in their rambling postcard was just how fragile they are. How much more constructive it would have been if this individual had written to request that we get together to discuss our differing points of view.
Dave Lund
Traverse City