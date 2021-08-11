Truth and trust
Regarding our public schools and the current issues of inclusion as well as the teaching of racial truth of our U.S. history I have strong opinions generated by 77 years of life; by my experience as a mother, grandmother and now great-grandmother, Traverse City Area Public Schools PTA president, career as a TCAPS librarian and school social worker and my religion, the Baha' i Faith.
Every life experience I have had clearly points to full truth in history lessons, full trust in the professionalism of both our teachers and librarians and above all, trust in our students. I trust that our students are fully capable of learning from history, so they will become productive, respectful and accepting adults. Every student deserves the right to see people both like themselves and different from themselves in media, both fiction and non-fiction, to hear honesty in history, to learn through their libraries and texts as well as school curriculum about diversity of humanity and thought.
It is only through open minds and hearts that we can empower our next generation to become part of an ever-evolving human civilization of love, harmony and acceptance. Our children are our hope for a bright future.
Sharon Todd Lund, MSW
Traverse City