ER doing the right thing
As a frequent visitor to your beautiful area, I have been following the story about the bed and breakfast at 106 Oak St. in Elk Rapids with great interest.
I can totally empathize with Teri Kuffner regarding her opposition to this intrusion into her neighborhood. This is a quiet family area, and rules were put in place to keep it this way.
As Robert F. Kennedy said, "Every American has the duty to obey the law and the right to expect that the law will be enforced."
Kudos to the Elk Rapids Village Council for rectifying past mistakes, and doing the right thing.
Douglas Lund
Petaluma, CA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.