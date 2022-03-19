A special elixir
Maple sap season is a time to rejoice in the northwoods, when amateur and earnest homesteaders alike smell like a roaring fire and rub their bodies against trees like thirsty bears after hibernation.
I first joined my Dad for the ritual alchemy of turning maple sap into syrup last year, and by this time we already had a batch in pint jars, labeled with a too-dry sharpie, as is tradition.
“Yesterday I drove past a home with buckets out,” I say.
“They’re hopeful and a bit too early,” he replies. “Like you.” He smiles.
Somehow my Dad knows when it’s time, like he can feel the sap running in his veins.
Maples are crucial in the Michigan woodscape; it's difficult to imagine the forest without them. Considering climate irregularities and forests replete with downed and sick trees like Ash, Beech and Blue Spruce, could there be a time when the maple sap will cease to flow?
It's sweet tasting when it drips off the spile and into the bucket. I wonder if it could be the elixir of eternal life. I pour a splash back onto the earth, and I give my Dad a sip, hoping it is.
Sarah Louisignau
Beulah
