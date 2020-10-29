Choose your priorities
In this election year it appears that the major difference between the two major political parties is their position on the pandemic, climate change and the economy. It appears that the Republican Party is more concerned with the economy than with saving lives or the climate change while the Democratic Party is more concerned with saving lives and climate change than they are the economy.
You can decide which is more important to you and vote accordingly.
Robert Long
Traverse City
