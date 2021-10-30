Reject Buckhalter
I hope Traverse City voters will reject city commission candidate Rick Buckhalter. He has one agenda — negativity.
What Buckhalter (and 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power) has done to unravel the FishPass project is unconscionable and costing city taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
While Buckhalter claims to want to hold the city commission accountable, he continues his decades-long history of illogical interference with city matters, regardless of merit. I don’t live within the city limits, so I don’t have a say in elections that in many cases impact the Traverse City metro area. I’d never vote for a candidate like Buckhalter. A vote for him is a vote for regression.
Chuck Lombardo
Traverse City