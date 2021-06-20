State would change flow
In "A view of the bay without the Parkway," an op-ed writer referred to Grandview Parkway but didn't indicate this thoroughfare is also U.S. 31. This highway is used not only by local people, but also by travelers passing through Traverse City to go to other destinations. Also, state and U.S. highways can carry truck traffic.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining those highways. Thus, it's likely the decision to eliminate Grandview Parkway would be made at the state level. If this were done, some other route for the traffic passing through the area on U.S. 31 would have to be found.
At the present, movement of traffic going east and west through Traverse City on roads other than U.S. 31 is difficult. Rerouting the U.S. 31 traffic, including heavy trucks, on business or residential streets in Traverse City would cause serious traffic problems and community disruptions. North of Boardman Lake, few options exist for U.S. 31 to be rerouted east and west through Traverse City and the possible Hartman-Hammond connector is controversial.
If Grandview Parkway were to be removed, studies, alternative plans and community discussion are necessary. With the pace at which the Hartman-Hammond issue moves forward, elimination of Grandview may never be considered.
Gary Logsdon
Retired civil and environmental engineer
Lake Ann