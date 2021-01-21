Rethink Elk Rapids library project
One can determine from various public sources that there are significant issues of concern from current board members about many aspects of the present course being pursued. Now might be the right time to look into the future regarding the proposed Elk Rapids library expansion.
The issue of ownership of the library and any addition, according to the existing deed, are the property of the Village of Elk Rapids, not the Elk Rapids District Library. The library is only a renter. Does this board want to spend some millions of dollars on a structure it can never own or control?
Considering how the past months of shutdown have still allowed services to be provided to library patrons, why would such a large expansion be advantageous to our community?
Hasn’t the time come for the board to seriously consider another location? A location with plenty of space for parking, easier access than trudging up a hill in winter and most importantly, total ownership.
The Island House and its surrounding parklike setting should remain as an unaltered important historic site, which is imbedded deeply in the psyche of so many community residents.
Mary Lobisco
Elk Rapids
Citizens for Responsible Government